We may not have actually seen the future on this one, but we had a hunch about the latest cast addition to the That's So Raven reboot. The spinoff series will of course star Raven-Symoné as the titular spunky psychic. She'll be playing a divorced mom of two — a brainy daughter named Nia who inherited her mom's special abilities, and her mischievous little brother Booker. Now we know that Raven's soulmate will be returning too.
We're talking about Chelsea Daniels, of course. Chelsea, played by Anneliese Louise van der Pol, was Raven's well-intentioned (and often unintentionally hilarious) best friend. The actress, now 32, announced the news via Twitter. She'll be playing a divorced mother as well, raising a difficult son, according to E! Online. The pilot episode will focus on Chelsea and her son Levi moving into Raven's family's house.
Advertisement
The news is exciting — fans are psyched on Twitter — but not too shocking. Chelsea was such a central character to the show, and explaining away her absence would've meant she went overseas or died — or, even worse, had a falling out with Raven. Plus, the pair have remained close friends since the show ended in 2007. We're so happy that Raven's partner in crime will be a part of the new series. How else is Raven going to get herself in so much trouble?
I can finally announce, Chelsea's... I mean I'm back!!! Who's ready for #thatssoraven!!?? @DisneyChannelPR @DisneyChannel https://t.co/D4mrpwGPlB— Anneliese van derPol (@anneliesevdp) November 14, 2016
Yessssss! Raven and Chelsea will be in the new #ThatsSoRaven Spinoff! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽..... GENIUS! pic.twitter.com/f1Vmuc4D4l— Stevie not Steebie (@StevieSoFetch_) November 14, 2016
Non music tweet but thank god #chelsea is coming back I mean #ThatsSoRaven without #Chelsea @anneliesevdp @ravensymone 🙌🏽— MUSICOTFUTURE© (@MusicOTFuture) November 14, 2016
Chelsea's back! Anneliese van der Pol returning for #ThatsSoRaven's spinoff--will she have 27 cats though? https://t.co/rRB0IKDnQg pic.twitter.com/ltJoU3YDfG— tierney bricker (@tbrick2) November 14, 2016
Advertisement