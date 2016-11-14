Story from TV Shows

Guess Who The That's So Raven Reboot Is Bringing Back?

Carolyn L. Todd
We may not have actually seen the future on this one, but we had a hunch about the latest cast addition to the That's So Raven reboot. The spinoff series will of course star Raven-Symoné as the titular spunky psychic. She'll be playing a divorced mom of two — a brainy daughter named Nia who inherited her mom's special abilities, and her mischievous little brother Booker. Now we know that Raven's soulmate will be returning too.
We're talking about Chelsea Daniels, of course. Chelsea, played by Anneliese Louise van der Pol, was Raven's well-intentioned (and often unintentionally hilarious) best friend. The actress, now 32, announced the news via Twitter. She'll be playing a divorced mother as well, raising a difficult son, according to E! Online. The pilot episode will focus on Chelsea and her son Levi moving into Raven's family's house.
The news is exciting — fans are psyched on Twitter — but not too shocking. Chelsea was such a central character to the show, and explaining away her absence would've meant she went overseas or died — or, even worse, had a falling out with Raven. Plus, the pair have remained close friends since the show ended in 2007. We're so happy that Raven's partner in crime will be a part of the new series. How else is Raven going to get herself in so much trouble?
Photo: ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images.
