From hosting The View to making music, Raven-Symoné has gone through a lot of changes since That's So Raven aired on the Disney Channel. And so has her character.
Between the original and the upcoming reboot, Raven gets married, has kids, and gets divorced, E! News reports. The series will feature her as a single mom.
Her oldest child, Nia, is a fellow psychic and a science whiz. She has a younger brother named Booker with a habit of getting into mischief.
Mothering children when you can predict their futures sounds "not that easy," to quote the original theme song. There's definitely a lot of plot points to develop around that dilemma. Will she and her daughter have the same visions or foresee different events? Does Raven interfere when she knows her kids will make mistakes?
The revival, which doesn't have a title yet, will be released some time next year.
Between the original and the upcoming reboot, Raven gets married, has kids, and gets divorced, E! News reports. The series will feature her as a single mom.
Her oldest child, Nia, is a fellow psychic and a science whiz. She has a younger brother named Booker with a habit of getting into mischief.
Mothering children when you can predict their futures sounds "not that easy," to quote the original theme song. There's definitely a lot of plot points to develop around that dilemma. Will she and her daughter have the same visions or foresee different events? Does Raven interfere when she knows her kids will make mistakes?
The revival, which doesn't have a title yet, will be released some time next year.
Advertisement