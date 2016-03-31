Jennifer Lopez was the source of some deserved (mock) outrage from the hosts of The View today when she described herself as "chunky." Because, please.



Co-host Sunny Hostin asked about Lopez's diet and workout habits, pointing to some recent selfies as evidence of Lopez's body being "just not fair." Lopez took a look at one, and derided it. "I was a little bit on the chunky side there," Lopez said.



Luckily, the hosts called her out for that bout of self-shame. Raven-Symoné hit the table with her hand and jumped out of her seat. "What?" she cried. Whoopi Goldberg also joined in. "Do we have to show you what chunky looks like?" Goldberg said, opening up her sweater. "This is a little bit on the chunky side." Lopez tried to qualify her statement: "That's not what I meant. I fluctuate. I go up and down like seven to eight pounds all the time."



After that incident was over, Lopez played a game of "Name That Dance!" Raven-Symoné busted a move while Lopez shouted out the names of the dances she was performing. Things were going very smoothly until Lopez struggled to identify Kid 'n Play. She eventually figured that one out, but was stumped by the Bankhead Bounce.