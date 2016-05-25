Raven-Symoné is known to most as a TV star. Originally for her role in the Disney Channel series That's So Raven and more recently as a guest star on Blackish and a host on The View.
But on Saturday, she came out of left field and uploaded two original songs to her Soundcloud.
"Sarafina" has a trancelike sound you might expect to hear in a spa, while "Cruise Control" is a sexy R&B tune. She more poetically describes the latter on Soundcloud as "a soft melodic transparent story of sex and speed filled with ambient sounds and undertones of sexual frustration."
Raven-Symoné's music career isn't new. In fact, it started at age seven, with the release of her first album Here’s to New Dreams. She also recorded the soundtracks for That's So Raven and The Cheetah Girls and released a solo album in 2008. This is her first new music in eight years, though, according to Entertainment Weekly. And we've got to admit, it's not half bad.
