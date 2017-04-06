You Need To See Khloé Kardashian's NSFW Book Club Picks

Khloé Kardashian has long been the most outré of the sisters. One might expect Kim or even the youngest, Kylie, to be the ones most associated with sexuality. Instead, it's the youngest of the original Kardashian trio, Khloé, who regularly thrusts herself to the forefront when it comes to matters of the bedroom. Her book recommendations are no different.
In a post to her website and app, Khloé laid out her picks for the best books about sex and relationships. And the Kardashian sisters would know; they're serial monogamists that are also (mostly) unafraid to engage with a side of life that most in the public eye consider slightly scandalous. Kim, we already know about. But there's a value in having an open and honest conversation about sex and sexuality. Stigmatization only serves to drive people into the closet, which is harmful mentally and even possibly physically, when you consider the risks associated with secrecy and depression.
Advertisement
Khloé's picks offer a wide range of perspectives.
"It's 2017, dolls, and it's time to bust some old-school sex myths," Kardashian writes. "Your mind and body will thank you."
Deal Breakers is a book by Dr. Bethany Marshall that talks extensively about unhealthy relationships with men. Kardashian has had at least one high profile breakup, the end of her marriage to former NBA big man Lamar Odom.
"Because we've all questioned whether we're going cray, or if the relationship really is THAT bad," she writes of the book.
A third pick is Slow Sex: The Art and Craft of the Female Orgasm. This book focuses on becoming more intentional and spiritually connected to your partner, with the goal of achieving better orgasm. A pretty good idea, if you ask us.
"Time out!" Kardashian writes. "'Orgasmic meditation' is the key to ultimate satisfaction."
Advertisement