Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
Moms get a lot of flack for the way they choose to raise their kids. They're shamed for having c-sections, for breastfeeding, for not breastfeeding, for what they pack in their kids' lunch boxes, for choosing to raise a child on their own, and much, much more.
That's why a new campaign from Dove hits so close to home for many moms.
Advertisement
The company launched Baby Dove, a set of products formulated for sensitive baby skin, on April 5, and released a poignant video along with it.
They're calling it #RealMoms campaign, and remind mothers everywhere that it's impossible to be perfect.
The video follows seven different moms who all face different challenges that affect the way they raise their kids. There's a mom raising her son on a cattle ranch, a mom who brings her baby on rock climbs, a trans mom and her wife who constantly have to explain that they are both their child's mother, a mom who refuses to give up her career as a dancer, a single mom, and a mom who's just learning what it even means to be a mom.
All of these women have incredible stories, and all of their stories are different.
The point of the video, and Dove's #RealMoms campaign, is that even though each of these 7 moms are raising their kids differently, they're all good moms. It seems obvious, but it's also a necessary message for moms who often feel pressure to do better.
According to a survey from Dove of more than 6,000 moms, 72% of mothers feel like they're not doing enough for their children. Part of that may be because most moms always want better for their kids, but it also comes from societal pressure to be perfect as a parent and from unrealistic representations of motherhood on television and platforms like Instagram. According to the survey, 92% of moms think motherhood is portrayed incorrectly in the media. Yet they still feel the pressure to be better.
Advertisement
This video shows that motherhood doesn't look like any one thing. Any just about every variation is beautiful.
Watch the video below.
Advertisement