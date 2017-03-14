This Woman Just Shut Down Mom-Shaming In The Most Positive Way

Parenting is difficult as it is without feeling judged by everyone else. Even famous moms such as Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian aren't immune to being guilted for not living up to other people's ideas of what the "perfect mom" should be.
While these moms can certainly stand up for themselves, this woman's open letter shuts down mom-shaming in the most positive way. In a post submitted to the Love What Matters Facebook page, mom Ashle Potter wrote a letter expressing her support for all other moms, whether they breast-feed or bottle-feed, whether they're working moms or stay-at-home moms, and more.
"To the mom who's breastfeeding: Way to go!" she wrote. "It really is an amazing gift to give your baby, for any amount of time that you can manage! You're a good mom.
To the mom who's formula feeding: Isn't science amazing? To think there was a time when a baby with a mother who couldn't produce enough would suffer, but now? Better living through chemistry! You're a good mom."
Potter also addressed moms who use cloth diapers and moms who use disposable diapers, as well as moms who work and those who stay at home.
"To the mom who stays home: I can imagine it isn't easy doing what you do, but to spend those precious years with your babies must be amazing," she wrote. "You're a good mom."
"To the mom who works: It's wonderful that you're sticking to your career, you're a positive role model for your children in so many ways, it's fantastic," she continued. "You're a good mom."
Potter goes on to praise moms who feed their kids home-cooked meals as well as the mom who "had to feed her kids from the drive thru all week because you're too worn out to cook or go grocery shopping."
For each and every kind of mom Potter names, she has positive words of praise for all of them — even the mom who might judge other moms.
"To the moms who judge other moms for ANY of the above?" she wrote. "Glass houses, friend. Glass houses."
In a world where women are judged for breast-feeding as well as not breast-feeding, Potter's post strikes a chord. The point being, parenting is hard — and sometimes, it's easy to feel as if you're a bad mom if you don't do everything right all the time. But as Potter points out, not getting things right all the time doesn't make you a bad parent.
