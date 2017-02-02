This Mom Wrote A Super Relatable Post About Breast-Feeding

Ok, I'm going to say it for us all. Breastfeeding is hard. It's really, really hard. Sometimes I can't even explain what makes it so difficult. The uncertainty, second guessing, responsibility, commitment, discomfort...just to name a few. We trusted our bodies to grow our babies for 9 months and now we have to trust our body to supply the nourishment for our babes growth & development. Talk about pressure? Breastfeeding is full of unanswered questions. You truly don't know what's going on down there. Too much? Too little? Too intense? Not enough hindmilk? Not enough time? Plugged duct? Mastitis? WTF!!! As if it wasn't hard enough?And of course the biggest way to know if you're doing well is if the baby is gaining weight...great, let me just whip out my handy dandy baby scale?..But, even with all of that. We all so desperately want to survive and push through. We so badly want to have our baby thrive. We want that relationship. We want the experience. In the end, fed is best. That's what matters. But all I know right now is that breastfeeding is hard. I am doing my very best but always have a question in the back of my mind. Always second guessing myself. Always wondering if I'm doing OKAY. I'm determined to tough it out. I want to do this. Mamas really do need all the support they can get. So mama, you're hearing it from me, you're not going crazy, it is hard, but you're doing good. Keep going!! There's a rumor going around that it gets easier? • • • #motherhoodrising #motherhood #motherhoodunplugged #postpartum #breastfeeding #ebf #fedisbest #baby #newborn #mom #mama #momlife #fitpregnancy #pregnant #pregnancy #babygirl #letthembelittle #laleche #momstrong #fitmom #mommy #daughter #ig_baby #ig_motherhood #newmom #healthypregnancy #strongmom

