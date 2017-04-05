We've said it before, and we're going to keep saying it: The cast of 13 Reasons Why is adorable, delightful, and oozing with talent. And it seems there's not end of delightful information to uncover, like the newsworthy nugget that Tommy Dorfman, who plays Ryan on the show, is a cousin to none other than former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman. Not only do they share a last name, but we have Instagram evidence.
In 13 Reasons Why, Tommy Dorfman plays Ryan, a gay poet who encourages Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) to pursue her own voice in writing. Alas — spoilers ahead — Ryan gets too big for his breeches, and decides to publish Hannah's poetry without her permission. This breach of privacy earns Ryan a spot on Hannah's 13 tapes. (The tapes, for anyone who hasn't seen the show, list the people in Hannah's life who contributed to her death.) In comparison to the other characters in the show, Ryan is fairly well-meaning, and some — or maybe just yours truly — would argue that publishing Hannah's poetry was totally warranted.
In a post from May 2015, Tommy shared a selfie with Andi Dorfman, adding the simple caption, "cousin." Though Andi isn't tagged in the post, her face is unmistakable.
Yup, sure as the sun, that's Andi Dorfman, star of The Bachelorette. When this photo was taken, Dorfman was a year out from her run as the most eligible woman in America. Dorfman's season of the ABC reality show finished airing in August of 2014 and the photo was taken in May of 2015. These days, Dorfman lives in New York City, where she just celebrated her 30th birthday. Though certain writers — such as I — believed Dorfman might return to The Bachelor and perhaps fall in love again, it seems she's done with the franchise for good.
Maybe she'll get involved in 13 Reasons Why season 2?
