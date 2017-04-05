Snape Is Probably Still Alive & This Fan Theory Proves It

Turns out, J.K. Rowling isn't the only person who can drop Harry Potter bombshells this long after the franchise's conclusion. While the final film came out back in 2011, and the final book even earlier, fans are still hard at work with theories about the the magical world, and the latest is particularly game-changing.
Is Harry Potter old enough that I don't need to "spoiler alert" it anymore? Just in case: spoiler alert, Snape dies at the end. But, after reading a new theory on Reddit, I wonder — Does he? Everything you thought you knew is turned on its head thanks to user DER_GOTTKAISER, who caused a stir earlier this week with their theory that potions master Severus Snape is still alive.
Advertisement
They have two reasons for believing this, and they're pretty legit. The first is that when Harry uses the resurrection stone before facing Voldemort, Snape doesn't appear.
"You'd think Snape was very important to Harry, he loved his mother, gave his life to save him, and shielded him all his life," the wrote. "Harry just found out how Snape had been protecting him the whole time and died to save him, so when he used the magic ring that brings the spirits of dead people, you'd think Snape would be there. He certainly knew Snape longer than Lupin, and you'd think Snape was far more important to him than Lupin, but Snape wasn't around. Perhaps he was not dead."
Definitely curious, especially when you consider the second point: Snape's body wasn't displayed at the end of the battle.
"After the big battle, they lay out all the bodies, all the people who died, even the death eaters and Voldemort's," the user continues. "Harry sees Lupin's and Fred's body, but Snape's body isn't there. You'd think Harry would have told everyone about Snape's sacrifice so they can find his body too. But nope, Snape's corpse isn't found."
Plus, there are some other things that just don't add up. The post points out how odd it is that a potions master wouldn't have an antidote to snake venom, especially since Snape had to have known that as a double-agent he was highly likely to, at some point, suffer Nagini's wrath.
DER_GOTTKAISER thinks that instead, Snape is still alive and out living his own adventures. After everything he's been through, that sounds like a good idea. We just need someone to confirm that it's all true — J.K. Rowling, where you at?
Advertisement