If you've ever wondered whether Aunt Petunia was really a witch or if Ginny gave Harry love potion, J.K. Rowling herself may soon address fan theories like these. She just launched a new website, and it has a "rumors denounced" page, Mashable reports.
It currently reads, "Well done, you’ve found the Debunking button! I don’t have anything pressing to denounce right now, but please come another time!"
So, it looks like none of the Tumblr theories out there have gotten to her — yet. But her "welcome to my new website" page promises, "I haven’t forgotten the debunking function that I found so useful on my old website."
The homepage contains a bunch of hidden links on different objects, and this one's on a crumpled-up ball of paper and a mysterious letter. She's perhaps purposefully made it annoying to navigate to. But once you've fallen down the rabbit hole of Harry Potter theories, it's not as annoying as being left guessing.
