Some people on the internet — beholden to neither logic nor Harry Potter's happiness — have a new theory about Potter's relationship with Ginny Weasley. Bustle did a deep dive into a resurfacing fan theory that says Ginny Weasley is a scammer. Honestly. Truly.
The theory suggests that Ginny slipped Harry a love potion in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince. In the book, which prioritized knowledge of potions, Harry just happened to act on his longstanding crush on Ginny Weasley. This speculation, which originated on Reddit, posits that these things are not a coincidence.
The Potterheads at Bustle were quick to shut this speculation down, but we've got our own ideas to as to how this crazy thinking is an impossibility.
Click through to see how every point of this fan theory couldn't possibly be true.
