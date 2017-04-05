After last week's controversial appearance by none other than the reviled-by-many Chris Brown (playing a stereotypical rapper named Rich Youngsta) Black-ish sure could use a more agreeable guest star. And it looks like they've found their girl (again) in Raven-Symonè.
The actress is warming up for the upcoming spin-off of her beloved Disney show That's So Raven with a turn on Wednesday night's episode of Black-ish. She's returning to the show playing Dre's (Anthony Anderson) sister Rhonda. And judging from the exclusive sneak peek we've got at the episode, ominously titled "What Lies Beneath," she's still a perfect fit for the clever comedy.
Rhonda is in town to visit — her first appearance since planning to tie the knot with girlfriend Sharon (Elle Young) last year — and she stirs up family resentments by making Dre jealous of how close she is with Pops Johnson (Laurence Fishburne). See, Rhonda is a daddy's girl, while Dre has a better relationship with their mom Ruby (the amazing Jenifer Lewis).
In this clip, the siblings duke it out over which of their parents is, well, the better parent. From the sound of it, there's more than meets the eye when it comes to the Johnson matriarch and patriarch. We already knew Pops had cheating of all sorts in his past — but get ready to learn more about Dre's mom and her less-than-squeaky-clean past than you might have wanted to. (Spoiler alert: Dre founds out why he got an "A" in gym class, and it's not because he was an athletic kid.)
Rhonda seems like an awesome (limited) addition to the show, and we're pumped to see more. Watch the exclusive clip, below. And tune into Black-ish tonight at 9:30 p.m. on ABC to get the full experience of the great Raven-Symonè's guest appearance.
