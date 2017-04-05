In this clip, the siblings duke it out over which of their parents is, well, the better parent. From the sound of it, there's more than meets the eye when it comes to the Johnson matriarch and patriarch. We already knew Pops had cheating of all sorts in his past — but get ready to learn more about Dre's mom and her less-than-squeaky-clean past than you might have wanted to. (Spoiler alert: Dre founds out why he got an "A" in gym class, and it's not because he was an athletic kid.)