Have you ever visited a friend’s house for dinner and they have an elaborate table spread that doesn’t feel natural to their home at all? That’s what this episode felt like — it was forcefully put together for its guest. I’d bet any amount of money it went down like this: Brown’s team worked out a deal with some disliked higher-up on Black-ish to get the role. Said higher-up became even more disliked after the rest of the team had to then scramble to build an episode around Brown's appearance. The story line — Dre, utilizing his Black expertise, brings in a popular rapper to help conceive an advertising campaign for Champagne — is wholly unoriginal. Even the bickering between Bow and Ruby over Bow’s parenting skills is uninspiring. Last night Black-ish failed to do what it does best, which is make us think differently, or at least critically, about things that might normally go unnoticed or taken for granted.