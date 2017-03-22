Black-ish is a lot of things. It's funny. It's heart-warming. It's progressive. It's diverse. It's real. It's challenging. And now, it's officially controversial for a not good (and totally avoidable reason).
The show has announced the guest star on next week's March 29 episode, Entertainment Weekly confirms. Chris Brown, who has admitted he is a stalker, has anger issues, and assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009, will play the title character in the upcoming episode, "Richard Youngsta." It begs us — fans of the show, the cast, and the writing — to ask the simple question: Why?
As Rich Youngsta, Brown will work with Dre (Anthony Anderson) on an advertising campaign centered around his status as a popular rap personae. As the two work together, Dre butts with Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) about the negative stereotypes the campaign is centered around. While the plot line around Brown's fictional character is quite meta, there are so many other options of R&B singers, or just other Black artists, who could have played the role, without giving a not respectable guy a central part on a respectable show.
Of course, even though having famous and recognizable names appear as special guests on television programs is a long-standing tradition, it feels weird having Brown on now. He's most recently been in the news because his ex-girlfriend, singer Karrueche Tran felt it necessary to get a restraining order against Brown. A guest appearance Brown will make, but there won't be anything special about it.
