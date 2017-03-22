As Rich Youngsta, Brown will work with Dre (Anthony Anderson) on an advertising campaign centered around his status as a popular rap personae. As the two work together, Dre butts with Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) about the negative stereotypes the campaign is centered around. While the plot line around Brown's fictional character is quite meta, there are so many other options of R&B singers, or just other Black artists, who could have played the role, without giving a not respectable guy a central part on a respectable show.