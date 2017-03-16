Outside of pregnancy, however, Black-ish’s handling of gender felt weird and sloppy last night. When Ruby and the Johnson kids think Vivian's been stealing from the family, Junior is the only one who defends her. This is clearly a result of his crush on her, which is evidenced by a series of photos that he has taken without her knowledge. They include a shot of her bending over and another of her cleavage. Zoey calls his collections “stalker photos” and Ruby offhandedly remarks that they’re proof that he won’t be able to “live near a school,” alluding that he might be a sex offender. Other than that, no one seems to be particularly bothered by his behavior. It appears that the family accepts it as a symptom of his teenage social awkwardness.