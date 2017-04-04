This Twitter Hashtag Puts A Human Face On Anxiety

When you have severe anxiety, long silences or no responses to messages on social media feel like a rejection. #ThisIsWhatAnxietyFeelsLike— James Prescott (@JamesPrescott77) April 3, 2017
Thinking "I am not good enough" all day. Every. Day. #ThisIsWhatAnxietyFeelsLike— Atenea Rocío (@MetalAndDooWop) April 3, 2017
Wanting to talk to your friends, but not wanting to be judged by them...so you just avoid it altogether #ThisIsWhatAnxietyFeelsLike— Mallory Leigh (@NoFakePigeons) April 3, 2017
This is my life #ThisIsWhatAnxietyFeelsLike #TuesdayThoughts #anxietyproblems #TalkMH #Mentalhealth #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/m2c0nz0vXX— Joy Pearson (@JoyPearson) March 21, 2017
Sharing & validating #anxiety helps. @AnxietyHashtag https://t.co/pnZHJrmVj8 #ThisIsWhatAnxietyFeelsLike How do you explain it & cope? pic.twitter.com/QkXTv2Ya9N— Lisa Shambrook (@LisaShambrook) February 22, 2017