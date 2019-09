One Redditor under the name impsythealmighty wrote about her avoidance of social situations, which can be a symptom of social anxiety disorder, according to the National Institute of Mental Health "I was reading Fangirl (which is an awesome book, by the way), and there's a part in there where she's at college and talks about how she doesn't want to go to the cafeteria because she doesn't know where to sit, where to go, what to do, how it works, etc. So she just doesn't ever go," she recalled. "And suddenly it clicked in my brain that I have done that in many situations and that isn't normal. I guess it just never really occurred to me that not everybody had that anxiety, and that I don't have to live like that."