People Have A Lot To Say About The Ring In Melania Trump's Official Portrait

On Monday, the White House released First Lady Melania Trump's official portrait, as well as her biography — and, as one could anticipate, the public had a lot to say about it. A lot of the initial reaction to FLOTUS' headshot had to do with the apparent retouching or filtering that went into the photograph. One part of the image that was impervious to the soft glow, however, was the 25-carat diamond ring on her left hand, which President Donald J. Trump gave to her as a gift on their 10th wedding anniversary back in 2014. (Her original 12-carat diamond engagement ring, from 2004, reportedly cost him $1.5 million.) The glimmer of that high carat count certainly came across in the headshot — and it's eliciting a fervent response on social media.