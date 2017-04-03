You Have To See The Official White House Portrait Of First Lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump's official White House portrait is finally public.
On Monday, the White House unveiled the photo of the first lady alongside her official biography. In the portrait, Trump is looking directly into the camera, slightly smiling, and posing with her arms crossed. She wears an entirely black ensemble and a large ring on each of her hands.
The customary biography provides details of Trump's modeling career, which she started at the age of 16 (under her maiden name, Melania Knavs). It also lists the photographers the FLOTUS worked with, the magazine covers and layouts she was featured in throughout her career, and that she has participated in numerous TV commercials and programs.
The bio also says that Trump initially took on a degree at the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia, but ended up pausing her studies to pursue her modeling career in Milan and Paris. She eventually settled in New York in 1996.
Other details in the biography include an extensive chronicle of Trump's philanthropic work and a shoutout to her jewelry line, which she launched in 2010.
One of the facts her biography highlights is that other than Trump, there has only been one other first lady who was born outside of the United States: first lady Louisa Adams — the wife of President John Quincy Adams, the country's sixth president — was born in London.
Information about the photographer behind the portrait and when the photo was taken has not been released yet by the White House.
