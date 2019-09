John Legend Singing Gordon Ramsay's Insults Is The Laugh You Need

The episode, which was guest hosted by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay , featured an unorthodox performance: Legend crooning Ramsay’s notorious NSFW insults while playing the piano. If you don’t pay attention to the words coming out of Legend’s mouth, the music is just as charming as any other song performed by the Grammy-winning artist. But if you’re even partially alert, then it’s hard to miss Ramsay’s trademark insults, which are diluted of their intended offense courtesy of Legend’s musical rendition.