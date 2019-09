When it comes to kitchen gadgets, Chef Ramsay swears by four. First, an "amazing" mandolin slicer, which he loves for making quick raw salads. (His recommendation is ribbons of carrots tossed in olive oil and lemon juice with "a little touch of hummus" as an afternoon pick-me-up.) Next, he loves the Philips Airfryer, (a brand he's partnered with) to come up with recipes. In addition to allowing home cooks to fry with less fuss and less oil than a deep fryer, Ramsay likes that his kids can use it to cook when he's not at home. He even gave his eldest, Megan, one to take to college with her, and she uses it to make veggie chips for her friends.(Ramsay speculates she might even be running a small business out of her apartment).