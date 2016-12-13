Gordon Ramsay is a world-renowned chef, restaurant owner, and famous television host with a fierce attitude. Those are some scary shoes to fill, but it looks like his 15-year-old daughter Matilda is more than up to the challenge. She already had a great start with her successful kid's cooking show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, which premiered in April of last year . Now, though, Tilly, as her famous father calls her, has really got her career going thanks to an impressive recent book deal.
The Mirror reports, Matilda Ramsay has signed a cookbook deal with Hodder & Stoughton, the same publishers that put out her dad's cookbooks. The title of the cookbook and the type of food in it have yet to be announced, but we do know the book will feature 60 of Tilly's own recipes and tips from Papa Ramsay himself. It's expected to hit shelves Spring of 2017. The book is meant for tweens and teens, but that's not going to stop us cooking from it.
Tilly Ramsay is a quick-rising star, who may even soon surpass her dad in the culinary world. Let's just hope she uses fewer swear words. That wouldn't exactly be age appropriate.
