Gordon Ramsay knows his way around a kitchen — at restaurants and at home. And while he's infamous for his temper on TV
shows like Masterchef and Kitchen Nightmares, in person he's just as delightful as we always suspected. Which means he was happy to indulge our curiosity about what some of his best cooking tips and tricks are, from cooking gadgets to meal time. He even shared with us one thing there's "no fucking way" he'd ever eat.
Must-Have Gadgets
When it comes to kitchen gadgets, Chef Ramsay swears by four. First, an "amazing" mandolin slicer, which he loves for making quick raw salads. (His recommendation is ribbons of carrots tossed in olive oil and lemon juice with "a little touch of hummus" as an afternoon pick-me-up.) Next, he loves the Philips Airfryer, (a brand he's partnered with) to come up with recipes. In addition to allowing home cooks to fry with less fuss and less oil than a deep fryer, Ramsay likes that his kids can use it to cook when he's not at home. He even gave his eldest, Megan, one to take to college with her, and she uses it to make veggie chips for her friends.(Ramsay speculates she might even be running a small business out of her apartment).
He also loves a good immersion blender for making soups, as well as a bullet blender for smoothies. Ramsay reveals that, during the week at least, smoothies are a common breakfast for the whole family. "We make the most amazing smoothies to take in the car on the way to school in the morning because [the kids] are always bloody late. "
Go-To Dinners
During the week, a green smoothie might be the only thing Ramsay's cooking up — he's usually at one of his restaurants at dinner time. On the weekends, however, it's a family affair. Not only do the kids pitch in ("They think they're getting better than their dad"), they're currently testing out recipes from the youngest Ramsay Matilda's new cookbook. If they're not taste-testing, he says they'll make lasagna or Indian butter chicken. On Sundays, the Ramsays whip up an easy brunch, like eggs and smoked salmon, with a simple, picnic-style late lunch.
Eating On The Fly
When it comes to travel, Ramsay has a leg up on the rest of us. If he's flying, he can eat at his own restaurant, Plane Food in London's Heathrow airport. If he's not flying out of terminal five, however, he tries to "keep it light" without skipping on flavour with a delicious pre-flight snack at an Italian bar. "A nice selection of Italian meats, a little glass of red wines, some sliced apples or pears with some parmesan cheese, I’m like a pig in shit," he says.
When it comes to take-off, however, "There’s no fucking way I eat on planes," he says. "I worked for airlines for ten years, so I know where this food’s been and where it goes, and how long it took before it got on board."
