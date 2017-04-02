Every 2017 April Fools Joke You Need To Know

Everyone brought the jokes on April Fools day in 2017. From fake news to celebrity jokes to our favorite brands cracking wise, it's hard to tell what's real and what's not on April Fools day. This year is no exception and, to be honest, we're torn between being totally into some of these jokes and over it with the never-ending jokefest.
Click through if you want to know if Harry & Meghan really got married. If you need to see Ilana prank Abbi. If Gigi's short cut threw you. If you'd like an Alexa that can talk to your cat. If you think George Takei running for Congress isn't actually that crazy. If Rebel Wilson's gushing wound looks real to you. If Netflix live sounds amazing.
We'll keep you udpated on what's real in the world and what's fake. Never believe the hype on April Fools day.