Every Beauty Product You Need Now Comes In Foam Form

Whether you prefer yours in the form of bubble bath or at the top of a tall pint of Guinness, foam makes everything a little more fun. And we need fun (by which we mean a hefty dose of escapism) more than ever right now — which just might be why we’re finding our beauty products getting foamier and foamier.
Until recently, mousse-like textures were reserved for, well, mousses — but you’ll now find them in every category on the list. Hair mask, face mask, sunscreen, dry shampoo; you name it, there’s a foam for it.
If you like your cleansers lightweight, your self-tanners subtle, and your body washes barely-there, then you’re in luck: These foam formulas fit the bill and then some.