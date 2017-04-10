Following Agent Exits, Trump Models Officially Closes

But Scully doesn't think designers need to boycott Trump Models entirely by completely ceasing work with its reps and roster of models. "There are really great agents and models that I've worked with for many years there who have lives and families, and that is where it becomes uncomfortable," he said. "As far as the boycott and his name, I could care less...But the tricky part for everyone is when it involves those on the inside, because this time, it's about the people, and that's what makes it particularly hard. But, at the end of the day, I'm happy [some of Trump Models' agents] decided to do something [positive] about it, rather than just letting the whole thing dissolve."