Among the many many cute things in the perennial classic Love Actually, one detail stands out as perhaps the cutest: the little octopus. He isn't a real octopus, of course — he is Natalie's (Martine McCutcheon) little brother, all dressed up for his school's Christmas pageant. Incidentally, that pageant includes an octopus (as well as two lobsters.) At face value, the octopus serves as comic relief. He's there to diffuse (or heighten) the sexual tension between our love interests David (Hugh Grant) and Natalie. But some of us — namely me — would argue he is much more than that. Who can forget the classic reminder that eight happens to be a lot of legs for a costume?