Rex Tillerson Allegedly Doesn't Like To Make Eye Contact — & Twitter Can't Deal

Andrea González-Ramírez
Photo: Ulrich Baumgarten/Getty Images.
The "Mike Pence won't eat alone with women who aren't his wife" thing is not the only fun fact from President Trump's cabinet that came to light this week.
On Wednesday night, The Washington Post published a story about Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, examining how he has fared during his first weeks in the State Department. The piece touches on his foreign trips, the fact that Trump proposed slashing 30% of the agency's funding in his federal budget, and how the former Exxon Mobil CEO has kept a relatively low profile despite his position.
But one thing in particular has the web up in arms: Some sources told the Post that people are not allowed to look Tillerson in the eyes. We're not kidding.
The article reads, "Many career diplomats say they still have not met him, and some have been instructed not to speak to him directly — or even make eye contact."
The tidbit is rather insignificant in comparison to the rest of the story, which really takes a deep dive into Tillerson's first weeks on the job. But boy, did Twitter run with it.
Just to be clear, the story also said that State Department employees have been known to "swap paranoid stories about Tillerson that often turn out to be untrue." So, we have no actual proof that the "don't look him in the eyes" rule is a thing. However, that didn't matter for most social media users.
There were Medusa jokes, because of course.
People theorized that Tillerson could actually be a gremlin?
Someone made a very important discovery: Jennifer Lopez and the secretary may have more in common than you think.
Other users were just confused.
And some folks just couldn't deal with the fact that the man whose job basically requires him to be a people person allegedly doesn't like to make eye contact.
