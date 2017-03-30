Remember how, in Twilight, Edward (Robert Pattinson) barely spoke to Bella (Kristen Stewart) because he was low-key in love with her and also super-attracted to her blood? I don't think that was what was going on during filming of The Lost City Of Z, but if it was, Charlie Hunnam would probably feel a lot less bad about the fact that his co-star Pattinson totally iced him out.
Speaking with Screen Daily at the Berlin Film Festival, Hunnam revealed that he didn't exactly become best buddies with the former Twilight actor, despite the hours spent working on their new adventure flick. While Hunnam said he had rehearsal time with co-star Sienna Miller, he admitted that he didn't spend much time off camera with Tom Holland or Pattinson because, as he told Screen Daily, he "wanted [those] relationships to evolve naturally on screen." Of Pattinson, however, the former Sons of Anarchy star hinted that maybe it was more than just an artistic choice keeping them apart. He told Screen Daily:
Advertisement
"Through the work, I don’t think I said more than ten words to Robert [Pattinson] off camera. I didn’t know if he was just ‘in that zone’ or if he genuinely didn’t like me. There was a real distance between us."
Now all I can think about is Hunnam attempting to strike up conversation with Pattinson at the craft services table, only to be shot down by Pattinson with an icy, almost vampiric glare. I imagine the internal battle Hunnam faced every day on set: Was Pattinson really pissed about the ending of Sons Of Anarchy? Did Hunnam initially beat him out for Fifty Shades Of Gray, only to ultimately turn the role down? What's your damage, bro?!?
Fortunately, Hunnam's fears about being disliked by his co-star were seemingly for naught. He told Screen Daily that Pattinson eventually came around:
"[Pattinson] reached out to me subsequently, making overtures for us to be friends now, so I think it was about the work."
Well, now we know. Pattinson: chill guy off set, but chilliest guy on.
Advertisement