These Celebrities' Quotes About Their Adopted Children Are SO Sweet

If you're a parent, seeing your child for the first time is probably one of your most treasured memories. And that's true regardless of whether it's your biological child or you've chosen to adopt.
We've rounded up some of the sweetest celebrity quotes about adopted children. Whether or not you've experienced the process firsthand, these statements are sure to bring tears to your eyes. It's clear from these stars' words (and actions!) that genetics have absolutely nothing to do with how much they love their kids.
"I always tell Genesis she was born from my heart, not my belly," Viola Davis told InStyle of her daughter, Genesis Tennon. Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, adopted Genesis in 2011. "There are so many ways to mother rather than to carry a child in your body. So many children need parents, and so many of us want to mother. Know that you will experience motherhood to the full extent."
And in January, Katherine Heigl opened up to People about telling her two adopted daughters, Naleigh and Adalaide, about her biological son, Joshua Bishop.
"[The news] was a little confusing for the girls, because they'd be like, 'I grew in your tummy?' And I had to explain, 'Well, you didn't actually grow in my tummy, but your dad and I are your parents,'" Heigl told People. The actress has an adopted sister, so she's especially close to the adoption process. "My mother used to say this too: 'It doesn't matter how they come into your life... The moment they put that child into your arms — whether you just [gave birth] or whether they just arrived from Korea — they're yours.'"
For more celebrity quotes about adoption, including wise words from Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, and Madonna, check out the video below.
