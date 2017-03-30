These Celebrities' Quotes About Their Adopted Children Are SO Sweet

"[The news] was a little confusing for the girls, because they'd be like, 'I grew in your tummy?' And I had to explain, 'Well, you didn't actually grow in my tummy, but your dad and I are your parents,'" Heigl told People. The actress has an adopted sister, so she's especially close to the adoption process. "My mother used to say this too: 'It doesn't matter how they come into your life... The moment they put that child into your arms — whether you just [gave birth] or whether they just arrived from Korea — they're yours.'"