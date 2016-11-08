Nicole Kidman Would Help Her Adopted Kids Find Their Birth Moms

After adopting kids, parents are faced with the decision of what kind of relationship to have with their children's birth parents. Some may never have any contact, while others stay in touch.
As the mother of two adoptive children, Nicole Kidman explained her approach to this choice to E! News. When asked if she'd connect her kids with their biological parents, she said, "That's part of my belief on adoption. If a child wants to find their birth mother, I'm absolutely supportive of that."
21-year-old Connor and 23-year-old Isabella are the children of Kidman and Tom Cruise. While they're reportedly not close with their kids, Isabella recently told The Daily Mail that they do speak regularly.
In another interview with Town & Country, Kidman called her upcoming movie Lion, which is about a boy's search for his birth parents, a "love letter" to her kids.
"It's not about anything else other than 'I wanted you,'" she said. "It's that deep and personal, and whatever your journey is, I'm here to love and support you."
