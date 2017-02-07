Madonna Has Reportedly Adopted Twins From Malawi

Madonna has added two children to her family, Reuters reported Tuesday. The singer has adopted twins from Malawi, which required permission from the country's High Court because non-residents aren't usually allowed to adopt Malawi children. Madonna has previously adopted two other children from Malawi, Mercy James and David Banda. She also has two other children, daughter Lourdes and son Rocco. She also created the nonprofit organization Raising Malawi, which helps provide the country's children with access to education and healthcare, in 2006. Madonna's lawyer told Reuters that her relationship with her other children and with the country helped the court make its decision. "Madonna has demonstrated over the years that she has passion for Malawi and her children, and therefore the court was satisfied and could not stop the adoption of the twins," the lawyer told the news outlet. AFP reports that Madonna's new twins are four-year-old girls, Esther and Stella. She adopted the twins from the same orphanage as her son David, according to AFP.
