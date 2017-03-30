As per the course of sexism and misogynoir, Chyna was almost immediately labeled a gold digger because of her previous work as a stripper. But by the time Chyna met Tyga in 2011, she had already branded herself as an urban model. She was supplementing her income as a dancer with hosting gigs and other publicity. She won Model of the Year at the Urban Model Awards two months before she even met her future ex-fiancé. She may not have reached the elite upper echelons of the wealthy, she’s been making more money than me for quite some time.