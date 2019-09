Blac Chyna has made one thing clear: She is not interested in our lady expectations of demure social media decorum. If she feels some type of way, she is going to let it rip and leave us to pick up the pieces. This is exactly what happened earlier this week when she blasted her ex Tyga on Snapchat and dared any of his allies to try to check her about it. All is obviously not well between the exes, who co-parent their 4-year-old son, King. Although tension over money seemed to prompt the digital lashing from Chyna, the idea that she is a gold digger just doesn’t hold any water when it comes to this famous baby mama.