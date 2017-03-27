Blac Chyna did not waste any time getting back to work after giving birth to Baby Dream. Not even her wild blow ups with Rob Kardashian knocked her off of her square. In fact, we have every reason to believe that the controversy drummed up even more interest in the Blac Chyna brand. One of the things I’ve always admired about Chyna is her grind. For every twist and turn in her personal life, there has been a money bag not far behind. Every picture is a deal. Every post is a paycheck.