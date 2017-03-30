When it comes to Zoe Saldana's children, the actress is fairly private about her family life. She and her husband, Marco Perego Saldana, have shared photos of their three kids on Instagram, but they keep other details private.
In a new interview with People, though, Saldana suggested that when her children are older, she might share more information about how she and her husband created their family.
"This is something we're being very meticulous about because of the process of how we completed our family," Saldana told People. "When we're there, when the time comes and our third baby is a little older, and all the forces that helped us have him with us are comfortable, then we will share it, because we know it would be very positive and inspiring to many families that are looking to complete themselves and are not able to do it in the conventional way."
Saldana didn't give details about specific treatment options, but she did encourage openness about nontraditional ways to build families. "Seeking alternative ways to start a family should be encouraged, should be empowered and I think we should spread that education, that information out there, when the time is right," the Guardians of the Galaxy star told the magazine.
The star hasn't spoken about her personal experience in the past, but she did speak with Maria Menounos in 2015 about Menounos' IVF treatments and Saldana's own twins. (Menounos wanted advice on raising two babies at once, since more than 40% of IVF deliveries in the U.S. are twins or multiples.) Saldana also declined to boycott Dolce & Gabbana after Domenico Dolce called children conceived through nontraditional methods "synthetic children."
We're glad Saldana is speaking out about motherhood while still giving her family privacy from the public eye. And if she does decide to share more information about her children, it will surely be, as Saldana suggested, "inspiring." Talking about these issues helps remove any stigma for people considering nontraditional methods to start or build their families.
