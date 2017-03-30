"This is something we're being very meticulous about because of the process of how we completed our family," Saldana told People. "When we're there, when the time comes and our third baby is a little older, and all the forces that helped us have him with us are comfortable, then we will share it, because we know it would be very positive and inspiring to many families that are looking to complete themselves and are not able to do it in the conventional way."