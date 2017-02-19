Zoe Saldana Welcomes A New Baby Boy With The Coolest Name

Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego have welcomed a new baby to their family. The boy is their third child and he's been graced with an ultra chill moniker. He is known as Zen.
"Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen," Saldana wrote on Instagram. "We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family."
She continued, noting that this third child made for a house full of boys, saying, "[O]h boy!"
Saldana's two other boys, Cy and Bowie, are twins and can be seen in the Instagram playing with their new little bro. The two were born in November of 2014.
This news came as a surprise, as Saldana had not previously made any announcement that her family would be adding another member.
