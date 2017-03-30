Oops, never mind, The Bachelorette's Luke Pell says he's not dating former Bachelor contestant Danielle Lombard. Just a few weeks ago, he told Us Weekly that he and the jilted salon owner were giving things a go.
"She’s a great girl," he said. "But we haven’t gotten to know each other yet. We haven’t even had a real, proper date or anything yet."
People took this to mean the couple was trying to make something happen, but on Wednesday Pell cleared things up to E!
"We're not exclusively dating, no. We are not," he said. "You know, a lot of the people get really excited to see Bachelor alumni anytime that they're interacting. That was literally the second time that Danielle [and I] had met."
Advertisement
Pell was referring to an event at The Music Lounge by iHeartMedia + BMF Media in Miami sponsored by boohoo.com, where the two personalities appeared together and, according to some, were totally smitten.
"They were trying to keep things under the radar," a source told E! "They were really sweet and affectionate with each other."
But as far as Pell is concerned, affection does not a couple make. He's playing the field, and he he has his eye on another Bachelor alum as well.
"I can't count how many times I've been tweeted with Raven also in the same tweet about how we should be together," he shared. "I am sure I will meet her at some point and then we'll see. She may be like, he's a freaking weirdo and I may think the same thing. So I have no clue. We'll just have to see."
Raven Gates is one of the few people confirmed to be on this years' Bachelor in Paradise, and now people are crossing their fingers Luke Pell comes aboard so they can watch their romance unfold on screen. Either way, living in a post-Bachelorette world has been tough for the star.
"Some people assume it’s easier to date after the show, because people know who you are and people are comfortable with who you already are," he told Us Weekly. "But I’m like, no, it’s more complicated because people assume things, and everything’s in the public."
Advertisement