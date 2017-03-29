This Reality Star Just Found Out She's Dating Her Cousin

One of the best things about online dating is that it can open you up to a ton of random suitors — going on that awkward blind date with your best friend's brother-in-law is no longer the only option for "putting yourself out there." It's one of the few ways to break out of one's comfort zone — most apps don't require you to have mutual friends with the person you're talking to online. Unfortunately for My Big Fat Fabulous Life reality star Whitney Thore, her online courtship hit just a little too close to home. And by "too close to home," I mean she's actually related to the dude she's been seeing. Yikes.
Just when Thore met a nice, sane, cute dude, he went on dropped the "by the way we're related" bombshell. A new clip from the TLC series, which was released by Us Weekly, shows Thore out on another date with Nathan, a guy she met online in last week's episode. Things seemed to be going pretty well for the pair, until Nathan revealed that he received some not-so-great news from his own mother. He told Thore:
"We are related. We're, like, second cousins or something. I was telling my mom — she asked about the date, and I mentioned your name. … I forgot how the connection was, but she knew everybody's name, and she was telling me how we're tied together somehow in our family, and I was like, 'What?'"
Umm, yeah. The story is so wild that it only makes sense when Thore assumed that Nathan is pulling some bizarre breakup tactic. Alas, he insists that's not the case... and all that's left for Thore to do is, well, cringe.
Said the TV star about the big relative reveal:
"I feel like I entered into something that I would not have entered into had I had all the information — and I feel gross."
