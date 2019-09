This Reality Star Just Found Out She's Dating Her Cousin

One of the best things about online dating is that it can open you up to a ton of random suitors — going on that awkward blind date with your best friend's brother-in-law is no longer the only option for "putting yourself out there." It's one of the few ways to break out of one's comfort zone — most apps don't require you to have mutual friends with the person you're talking to online. Unfortunately for My Big Fat Fabulous Life reality star Whitney Thore, her online courtship hit just a little too close to home. And by "too close to home," I mean she's actually related to the dude she's been seeing. Yikes.