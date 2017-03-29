Here's Why The Internet Is Going Pink Today

Every women deserves access to affordable health care #PinkOut #WMWYouth #IStandWithPP pic.twitter.com/3sZJK6gxyN— Little Miss Flint (@LittleMissFlint) March 29, 2017
Let's not move backwards https://t.co/5VSAp2AM1q #Pinkout #IStandWithPP pic.twitter.com/290F68aJyL— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) March 29, 2017
I’m joining Planned Parenthood to #PinkOut the internet. I #StandWithPP & the 2.5 million who rely on them. https://t.co/e6WZ8BQB5U— Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) March 29, 2017
I’m joining Planned Parenthood to #PinkOut the internet. I #StandWithPP & the 2.5 million who rely on them. pic.twitter.com/DQenY0F6Cd— Gabby SidiBae (@GabbySidibe) March 29, 2017
I believe in a woman's right to safe, affordable, accessible, and legal reproductive healthcare. That's why I #standwithPP ?#PinkOut ?? pic.twitter.com/YnkT5yLi4i— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 29, 2017
Women in this country have a right to health care and a right to control their own bodies. #IStandWithPP #PinkOut— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 29, 2017
I #StandWithPP because millions of women in MA & across this country depend on Planned Parenthood for basic medical care. #PinkOut pic.twitter.com/eZA6NXb4oK— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 29, 2017
Wouldn't have made it without #PlannedParenthood for ~3yrs between my undergrad + grad schools. #pinkout #protectorourcare #istandwithpp pic.twitter.com/OKw212S7rU— Jen Lemberger (@LemInTheWorld) March 29, 2017
I #StandWithPP because they provide necessary services to women who may not be able/can't afford to access them elsewhere. #PinkOut pic.twitter.com/WZ4Pakieh0— Vanessa Wegher (@vinnie_minnie) March 29, 2017
On Wednesdays, we wear pink. @PPact #StandWithPP #PinkOut pic.twitter.com/HU8beDv5md— Rhiannon (@RhiannonN14) March 29, 2017