A Total Abortion Ban Was Introduced In Congress & Here’s What It Means

The bill, known as a “heartbeat bill,” recently appeared in Ohio, where it was struck down by Gov. John Kasich (R). A “heartbeat bill” outlaws abortion when a heartbeat is present , as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, which is before most people even know they are pregnant. HR 490 would help King achieve his stated goal of outlawing abortion. He said in a press release that he feels Roe v. Wade is unconstitutional, despite multiple rulings to the contrary. According to Rewire, a spokesperson for King provided legislative text that indicated that an abortion provider “who knowingly performs an abortion and thereby kills a human fetus” without checking for a heartbeat, telling the patient that a heartbeat exists, or proceeds with the procedure even if a heartbeat is present would face fines and up to five years in prison. The bill includes some limited exceptions for the physical health of the pregnant person but not for “psychological or emotional conditions.”