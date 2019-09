The Outrageous Reason This Woman Is Facing Felony Charges

This article was originally published on November 18, 2016.Lauren Rankin is a New York-based writer and reproductive rights activist. Opinions expressed here are her own.Anna Yocca, a 32-year-old Tennessee woman, has already served nearly one year in jail. Initially charged with attempted first-degree murder, the charge against her was eventually reduced to aggravated assault.Her crime? She attempted to give herself an abortion with a coat hanger.After Yocca began to bleed uncontrollably, her boyfriend drove her to the emergency room. Physicians delivered a 1.5-pound boy, who survived. Yocca and her boyfriend went to the hospital seeking care in a moment of crisis; they were met with police questioning and criminal charges.She is now facing a new set of charges, including three felonies: aggravated assault with a weapon, attempted procurement of a miscarriage, and attempted criminal abortion."Anna Yocca tried to end her pregnancy because she felt she had no other option, and her boyfriend helped her seek medical attention out of concern for her life,” Jessica González-Rojas, Executive Director at the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health, said in a statement. “Nothing in this heartbreaking story gives cause for prosecution. No woman should fear arrest or jail time because she ends her pregnancy or seeks medical help in this situation. Instead, we should ensure that however a woman decides to end her pregnancy, she is able to do so safely and effectively.”Yocca's case is part of a disturbing new trend, burgeoning in Tennessee, where feticide laws (which recognize fetuses as persons and were initially passed to protect pregnant women from violence ) have increasingly been used against the women they were designed to protect. While abortion is legal, it has become increasingly difficult to access. Abortion restrictions have been piling up for the last six years, and until the Supreme Court intervened in June, clinics were closing at an astounding rate. As a result, many women have turned to other methods in order to terminate their pregnancies. When access to safe care is cut off, women will find a way to have an abortion.