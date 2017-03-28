Live from New York, it's Harry Styles making his solo debut.
Saturday Night Live announced on Twitter today that Styles will be the musical guest on the April 15 episode of the show, hosted by Jimmy Fallon.
This will be the very first time the One Direction singer, who signed a solo recording contract with Columbia Records last summer, has performed live without his boy band mates.
This past weekend, Styles teased the release of his debut solo single in a 30-second commercial that ran during The Voice in the U.K. The clip showed Styles pulling back a curtain before walking out on stage to the sound of instrumental music playing. With a final shot of Styles' green eyes the date "April 7" flashed on the screen.
Clearly, Styles, who will appear in the Christopher Nolan WWII movie Dunkirk, isn't wasting any time getting back out there after going on hiatus with One Direction in March 2016. Of course, Styles' solo announcement does mean that the boy band will be on hiatus a bit longer. Or, if you believe Louis Tomlinson, a while longer.
When Tomlinson appeared on Today in January to perform his new single with Steve Aoki "Just Hold On," he said, "I think we're enjoying a bit of time to ourselves. Exploring our own solo things."
Styles' solo exploration just so happens to be bringing him back to Saturday Night Live, where he played three times with 1D three years in a row. In fact, it was one of the first American TV appearances the boy band made way back in 2012 when they were still just a young band from England.
Styles may be making his first solo appearance on the show, but Fallon is a pro who is ready to help the newbie in whatever way necessary — starting with some jokes.
"So excited!!! A young heartthrob and Harry Styles will be on SNL together April 15th!" Fallon tweeted. The hashtag, though, said everything we needed to know: #WhenHarryMetJimmy.
Maybe Styles isn't really doing SNL solo after all.
