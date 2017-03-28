Adidas Is Bringing Mindfulness & Movement To Your iPhone

Today, Adidas became the latest fitness brand to announce that it's coming to your phone. We know what your thinking — another fitness app? But where the All Day app stands out is in its balanced mix of content.
The app, which will be released to the public sometime this summer, takes more of a lifestyle approach (hence the name). It's about planning your entire day, not just the 20 minutes while you're on the treadmill. It will be split into four sections — movement, nutrition, mindset, and rest — each of which has its own series of "Discoveries."
Advertisement
The "Discoveries" will vary based on the section, but can be anything from a guided yoga session to recipes, breathing exercises, and custom music mixes designed to improve sleep. Select which "Discoveries" you want to fill your day, then mark them off once they've been completed.
Just as Nike joined with Apple for its own integrated version of the Apple Watch, Adidas worked with experts in other fields to enhance the app experience. One of the advisors behind All Day is Verily, a healthcare and life sciences division of Alphabet, Inc., the parent company of Google. Other data and expertise will come from partnerships with the American College of Sports Medicine and human performance company EXOS.
The last major app release in the fitness space came from Nike last summer, when the company redesigned their running app with a more social-friendly approach, and launched additional Nike+ and Nike+ Training Club apps.
However, All Day, with its mix of mindfulness, movement, and other Discoveries doesn't seem like it will have much crossover with other apps already vying for your downloads. If you want to give the app a try before it launches to everyone, you can sign up to experience a beta version in the coming months.
Advertisement