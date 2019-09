There is nothing that I would find more humiliating than someone reading the diary I kept during my pre-teen years. Even I found reading my diary embarrassing, which is why I threw it away shortly before leaving for college. What if someone read it while I was away at school, busy crafting a persona (only slightly) cooler than the one I left behind in high school? It was simply too great a risk. Unfortunately for Jennifer Lawrence, someone claims to have gotten their hands on what I can only imagine was an enthralling memoir of the Hunger Games actress' early years in Hollywood. I feel for you, girl.