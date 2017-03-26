PLL's Sasha Pieterse Reveals Wedding Details

Pieterse tells the magazine that her wedding will have a "whimsical rustic" feel, which is a little different from Bellisario's summer camp-themed ceremony. As for her husband-to-be? Pieterse explains that Sheaffer's been pretty chill about the ceremony. "He's like, 'This is what's important to me, and then you can do whatever else you want,' which I respect," Pieterse told People. "There's nothing that he is crazy about — that I love too. We gel together really well."