PLL's Sasha Pieterse Reveals Wedding Details

The Liars aren't just like us — unless you deal with murder, intrigue, and coming back from the dead. But in some ways, the Liars are pretty ordinary. Take Sasha Pieterse, for instance. When she's not dodging death, she's clicking through the internet and planning her wedding just like everyone else: with the help of Pinterest. Pieterse, who got engaged to longtime boyfriend Hudson Sheaffer in 2015, said that she's using the online inspiration boards to gather everything for her upcoming nuptials.
"I can put my Pinterest board to use," she told People during Paleyfest L.A.'s Pretty Little Liars panel. We're assuming that Pieterse's boards are private, so there's no sneaking any previews of what's sure to be an amazing wedding. The actor also explained that she and her fiancé are pretty easygoing when it comes to the big day. Thanks to their similar aesthetic, there haven't been any planning problems just yet.
"[It's] really surreal," explained, "but I'm glad that my fiancé Hudson and I are on the same page. We have the same style, so it makes it really simple, really easy."
And while fans won't be able to see Pieterse's pins, she is looking to a fellow bride for some advice. People reports that Pieterse is getting some help from PLL co-star Troian Bellisario, who tied the knot back in 2016. Friends that pin together stay together, right?
Pieterse tells the magazine that her wedding will have a "whimsical rustic" feel, which is a little different from Bellisario's summer camp-themed ceremony. As for her husband-to-be? Pieterse explains that Sheaffer's been pretty chill about the ceremony. "He's like, 'This is what's important to me, and then you can do whatever else you want,' which I respect," Pieterse told People. "There's nothing that he is crazy about — that I love too. We gel together really well."
Another thing that Pieterse and Bellisario may have in common? Pieterse is considering a destination wedding. But she may one-up her co-star in a big way. She may have two ceremonies, a local one for her friends and family and a destination event for a select group of close pals. Sounds like a dream come true — and something that you'd definitely find on Pinterest.
