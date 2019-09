Like Heard, I would theoretically love for more men in Hollywood to come out — I think visibility is important and can only help normalize the queer community. However, I think it's a little unfair to say that it's their responsibility to do so — or that homophobic attitudes in Hollywood, and the world at large, would change simply because A-listers are more honest with the public. Consider the controversy over Beauty & The Beast featuring an "exclusively gay moment." Sadly, homophobic attitudes still exist en masse — and while personal reveals can help chip away at them, the unfortunate reality is that there is a precedent for why gay actors don't come out. Homophobia simply can't be eradicated or become a "non-issue in a month," as Heard claims.