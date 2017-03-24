Hollywood's leading ladies are often sexualized, and their offscreen sexual orientation may not make a difference if they are able to be marketed to the male gaze. Consider Angelina Jolie's early career: Jolie, who is also bisexual and was previously in a longterm relationship with a woman, was seen for many years as a Hollywood "bad girl." She was sexy — and, because she was open to dating both men and women, was seen as something of a fantasy. A similar thing happened to openly bisexual actress Megan Fox: she was even cast in Jennifer's Body as a succubus who makes out with her female best friend and, at the end of the movie, declares "I go both ways."