This doesn't negate the fact that bisexuality is largely seen as, to borrow a word from Heard, "problematic." According to a 2016 study , bisexual women are more vulnerable to college campus sexual assault. In terms of entertainment, television shows like The Real O'Neals have come under fire for enjoying "biphobic" humor. But for every biphobic joke, there's a successful bi character on television. There's Clarke from The 100, Callie Torres from Grey's Anatomy, Kalinda from The Good Wife, William on This Is Us, and Stella Gibson on The Fall, to name a few. In terms of bisexual actors in Hollywood, we have Bella Thorne, Amandla Stenberg, and Sara Ramirez, among others. Progress may be slow going, but if recent history is any indication, what's problematic today won't be for much longer.