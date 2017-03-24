Today, the highly anticipated Power Rangers movie officially hit the big screen, and fans old and new are flooding to the theaters to check out if the ‘90s heroes still rock. But if you're trying to figure out what to wear to the film — or you're too disappointed with its 48% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes to buy a ticket, yet still want to celebrate its revival — GlamGlow has just what you need: Power Rangers-inspired face masks.
This isn’t the first time GlamGlow paid homage to a classic pop culture character. Back in January, we reported on the new GravityMud Firming Treatment Sonic Blue, which was inspired by — you guessed it — Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog. Not only was the formula one of our favorite innovations of the year (it was even nominated in our Beauty Innovator Awards), but the color also made plenty of appearances on our Instagram feeds (and Nina Dobrev’s).
Now, the brand is taking the same GravityMud mask and creating a special Power Rangers version. This fall, GlamGlow will launch these treatments — but there's a twist. The masks won't be made after the turbo-charged teenagers, per se; instead, they will inspired by the villains. The brand made the announcement to Instagram with the caption, “EVIL IS THE NEW SEXY. We did it: Our newest collab coming Fall 2017. @PowerRangers Green and Gold #GRAVITYMUD inspired by the villains of #PowerRangersMovie, #RitaRepulsa and #Goldar.” The gold mask represents Goldar, while the metallic green screams Rita Repulsa.
@kandeejohnson in our new @PowerRangers Green and Gold #GRAVITYMUD - Coming Fall 2017!
As of now, there's no word on exact launch date or price (or even if there will be more color iterations coming down the pike — fingers crossed for a Pink or Red Ranger), but we'll keep you posted as soon as we know more. Until then, we'll be reveling in the nostalgia with our VHS tapes and Captain Crunch cereal.
