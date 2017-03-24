EVIL IS THE NEW SEXY. We did it: Our newest collab coming Fall 2017. @PowerRangers Green and Gold #GRAVITYMUD inspired by the villains of #PowerRangersMovie, #RitaRepulsa and #Goldar. ?? #GLAMGLOW #MorphinAndMasking #EvilIsTheNewSexy

A post shared by GLAMGLOW (@glamglow) on Mar 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT