Who's In The Running For The CFDA Awards This Year?

Aside from the array of designers vying for a Trova (that's the CFDA Awards' statuette, FYI), who's getting honored this time around? The International Award, the decision for which was "absolutely unanimous," according to von Furstenberg, will go to Vetements' and Balenciaga's Demna Gvasalia. (DvF struggled a bit with the designer's name, like we all probably have, dubbing him "Demna whatever," noting, "I'll learn his name by the time of the Awards.") Other honorees include Rick Owens for the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award; Pat McGrath for the Founder's Award; and the late, great Franca Sozzani , longtime Vogue Italia editor-in-chief, for the Fashion Icon Award. Kenneth Cole will receive the inaugural Swarovski Award for Positive Change, notably for his boundary-pushing, statement-making campaigns.